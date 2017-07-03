Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aldershot ’s war memorial has been restored to its former glory thanks to the elbow grease of Aldershot Rotary Club members.

A group of Rotarians rolled up their sleeves for a three-day operation to clean up the dirty-looking war memorial in the town’s Municipal Gardens.

They were joined by a handful of local volunteers, including some retired Gurkha soldiers , a retired Military Police officer and the Deputy Mayor of Rushmoor, Councillor Steven Masterson.

Members of the Aldershot branch of the Royal British Legion also chipped in, as well as youngsters from a couple of local Scout groups.

Aldershot-based JK Build Ltd and PWM Scaffolding of Farnborough showed their support by putting up scaffolding and setting up a perimeter fence.

(Photo: Grahame Larter TMS)

The project was the brainchild of club president Keith Harding, who decided during last year’s Remembrance service at the monument that it looked “dirty and tired”.

Mr Harding described the memorial as “not very fitting to those it stands to remember”.

(Photo: Steve Porter TMS)

Club member Ray Newman said it had been an ambitious job to clean the monument from top to bottom including the steps, surrounding walls, paved areas and paths.

A commemorative brass plaque was cleaned and polished and the nearby fountain scrubbed.

(Photo: Steve Porter TMS)

“It was a lot of hard work for our little group of helpers, but it was well worth it,” Mr Newman said.

“You can certainly see the difference it has made and everyone in the club is very pleased with the results. It looks a lot better now.

(Photo: Darren Pepe TMS)

“It was good fun and we had a few laughs while we were cleaning. We even held our meeting in the park with a buffet lunch.”

For more details about Aldershot Rotary Club, contact Ray Newman on 01252 345162, 07831 129603 or by emailing rayandpatnewman@btinternet.com.