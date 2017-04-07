Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Debate over the name of the first new school in Aldershot’s Wellesley development has ended with the unveiling of its identity.

Plans for a £10.6 million school to serve families in the 3,850-home Wellesley development, which is taking shape on the former Aldershot Garrison site, were approved by Hampshire County Council (HCC) in November.

It followed much discussion over the naming of the school, with residents rejecting the council’s suggestion of The David Kirk Academy in memory of a late councillor.

Engage Enrich Excel Academies (EEEA), which was appointed by the Department for Education to sponsor the academy school, has now announced that it will be named The Cambridge Primary School.

A spokesman for EEEA said the name was inspired by the former Cambridge Military Hospital in Aldershot, which will be transformed into housing as part of the scheme.

The hospital was named after Prince George, Duke of Cambridge, who was the cousin of Queen Victoria and commander-in-chief of the British Army from 1865-1895.

“It is important that the name of the new school is linked with the rich heritage and wonderful history of the town,” the spokesman said.

“Children attending The Cambridge Primary School will experience a range of opportunities that will foster their hopes and dreams and enable them to play a key part in their local community.”

(Photo: Grainger)

HCC wanted to name the school after former Andover councillor David Kirk, who authorised the principle of the school’s construction in 2008 before his sudden death in 2010.

However, the idea proved unpopular in Aldershot, where Cllr Kirk was largely unknown. One of Cllr Kirk’s former deputies said it would be a “meaningless” gesture.

Following EEEA’s announcement, Aldershot MP Sir Gerald Howarth said: “There has been much discussion locally about the name of the new school.

“I am delighted the sponsors have decided, after considerable consultation with local councillors, HCC and developers, to call the new school The Cambridge Primary School.

“In so doing, they have ensured an important historical continuity with Aldershot’s military heritage.”

John Beresford, development director at Grainger, which is leading the Wellesley development, said: “We are very pleased that Wellesley’s first school has been named.

“We are working closely with the academy to ensure that first-rate schools for future generations are delivered here at Wellesley.

“Schools sit at the heart of a community. We are striving for this to be the case here.”

Building work is expected to start this summer on the new school for ages four to 11, which is being funded by the Ministry of Defence and Grainger.

Set to open in the autumn term of 2018, the 420-place school on the junction of Queens Avenue and Alison’s Road will have capacity for future expansion to a 630-place school.