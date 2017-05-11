Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A temporary community centre has opened in Aldershot’s Wellesley development while residents wait for a permanent facility.

A former military portable building off Maida Road has been transformed into the Wellesley Community Rooms, offering a village hall and two meeting rooms for hire.

The centre comes with an equipped kitchenette, furniture store with tables and chairs, cleaning store, toilets and a 30-space car park.

It will be available for the next few years until a permanent building is opened to serve the 3,850-home development on the former site of Aldershot Garrison.

Carla Norton, community development manager at Grainger, which is leading the Wellesley development, said: “We are very happy to provide the community with a new space.

“We want to encourage as many people as possible to use the Wellesley Community Rooms.

“Whether you are looking for a meeting room, somewhere to hold an art class or a hall for your child’s birthday party, the community rooms could be just what you’re after.”

The portable building was prepared in partnership with Rushmoor Borough Council’s Skilled Up initiative.

This helps jobseekers back into employment while working towards construction qualifications.

More than 20 volunteers worked alongside skilled tradesman to refurbish the building.

The experience they gained has helped 17 of them find work.

The community centre is open from Monday to Saturday (and Sunday by special arrangement) between 9am-10pm.

The hire fee for each room is fixed at £15 per hour (including VAT), payable by card before the event.

For more details, email info@wellesleyhampshire.co.uk or go to www.wellesleyhampshire.co.uk/explore/community/communityrooms.