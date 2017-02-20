Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aldershot’s first “all-through” school, due to launch in April, will be called Alderwood School.

In January, Hampshire County Council (HCC) decided to merge Belle Vue Infant School, Newport Junior School and The Connaught secondary to create one school for pupils aged four to 16 with effect from April 10.

The school’s name was chosen following a community vote. A new school badge will show the alder tree represented in the name and is based on an Aldershot local shield.

Although Alderwood School will be an all-through school, there will continue to be three sites - infant, junior and senior - where the existing schools are situated.

The new school is currently developing a website and information pack for parents.

Clare de Sausmarez, currently headteacher at Belle Vue Infant and Newport Junior schools, will take on the role of executive headteacher at Alderwood School from April.

Following the announcement of the school’s name, Mrs de Sausmarez said: “This is a very exciting time for our schools and our community.

“We welcome this initiative and believe it will bring about greater opportunities for young people in the Aldershot community.

“All three schools are looking forward to working together as Alderwood School to enhance the education of our young people.

“It is exciting to think that we can have a positive impact on children’s education all the way through from four to 16, equipping them for the best possible opportunities in life.”

Councillor Peter Edgar, HCC’s executive member for education, said he had taken into account several factors in making the decision to proceed with the merger.

Cllr Edgar said The Connaught had a “track record of relatively weak educational performance over a number of years” and he felt that there were “insufficient indications that rapid and sustainable improvements are likely” without intervention.

He explained that the secondary’s issues were “complex and interrelated” but they included the fact that student numbers had been under capacity for several years and this was having a “significant negative impact” on the school’s budget.

He added that the merger was “wholly supported” by governors of Belle Vue and Newport and “reservedly supported” by governors of The Connaught, while it also had the support of Rushmoor Borough Council.

“The significant challenges facing The Connaught of year-on-year poor performance, coupled with low pupil numbers and a restricted budget position, means major change is now needed,” he said.

“All-through schooling represents an emerging new approach to education that is demonstrating real success across the country.”