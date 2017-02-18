Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to build flats on the site of Aldershot’s former fire station have been approved.

An application was made to Rushmoor Borough Council’s development committee seeking permission to build two three-storey blocks on the site in Ordnance Road, close to the junction with High Street.

The blocks will contain 10 one-bedroom and 22 two-bedroom flats, along with 54 parking spaces accessed off Parsons Close.

A similar scheme for 32 flats on the same site was rejected in 2008 because it did not provide any affordable housing or public open space.

The revised plans are accompanied by a report from the developer arguing it is still not financially "viable" to include these features in the development.

(Photo: Rushmoor Borough Council)

However, the updated scheme was still recommended for approval by the council’s case officer after the developer agreed to contribute £75,000 towards other affordable housing projects.

The developer will also have to pay almost £158,000 towards recreational space at Rowhill Nature Reserve.

A report prepared for the committee concluded the scheme would have an “acceptable impact on the character of the area”.

“It will create a satisfactory living environment for future occupiers, have an acceptable impact on adjoining non-residential and residential occupiers and meet the functional requirements of the development,” the report added.

(Photo: Rushmoor Borough Council)

The land was once home to a single-storey fire station, which was later used as a telephone exchange before being demolished. It is currently used for car storage by the nearby Charters Citroen dealership.

The council officer’s report argued that a three-storey development would not be out of place on the site as it was within an already built-up area of Aldershot, next to the similarly-sized Parsons Close development as well as the seven-storey BT office.

“The site is located on a prominent location on a major through road in close proximity to Aldershot town centre,” the report said.

“Its current use for open storage of vehicles, contributes little to the visual character and appearance of the area."

Two neighbours objected to the scheme, arguing that Parsons Close is an unadopted road in a “very poor state of repair” and that extra traffic from the proposed flats would “seriously affect the already damaged road surface”.

They also claimed the development would have a "negative social effect" on the residents of Parsons Close by making the area "congested, noisy and very densely populated".