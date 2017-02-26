Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £150,000 new play area planned for Aldershot’s Municipal Gardens promises to make visitors forget what they seesaw there before.

The current playground will be closed for around six to eight weeks from Tuesday, February 28 so that new equipment can be installed.

Rushmoor Borough Council secured £50,000 in funding for the playground from the Suez Communities Trust, which supports a range of community and environmental projects.

The remaining £100,000 comes from contributions made by local housing developers towards community projects.

Public consultation on the plans took place last year and included a survey completed by many residents who live near the park, as well as a number of parents from the nearby Aldershot Baptist Church toddler group.

Parents from the toddler group gave examples of local playgrounds they currently enjoy going to.

(Photo: Rushmoor Borough Council)

The pieces of equipment they suggested for the new-look Municipal Gardens play area - such as swings, slides, climbing frames and balancing equipment - were all incorporated into the final design.

The play area site has a slight slope where a play fort will be built to look like a medieval castle, with a slide that follows the contours of the hill.

The new playground will be installed Egham-based manufacturer HAGS-SMP, which has 50 years’ experience in the industry.

Rushmoor Borough Council’s cabinet member for leisure and youth, Councillor Sue Carter, said: “It’s great that we are able to invest in a modern playground for families in Aldershot.

"It's also wonderful that the local community was able to have their say about what goes in the park.

“We are very grateful to the Suez Communities Trust for supporting our local projects, that make such a difference to the lives of many residents and their families.

“This will be the fourth new playground built in Rushmoor in the last year. We are fortunate that we have been able to secure a lot of grant funding and developers’ money to allow this work to go ahead.”

A new playground was built in Pyestock Crescent in Farnborough last year, while the play areas in Aldershot’s Manor Park and Osborne Lane in North Camp are currently being revamped.

Marianne Ivin, programme co-ordinator for the SUEZ Communities Trust, said: “This is another exciting project from Rushmoor Borough Council.

"We are delighted to help bring this community vision into reality. We can’t wait to see the finished project.”