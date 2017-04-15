Yateley School's production of The Sound of Music

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Organisers of this year’s Victoria Day parade in Aldershot are encouraging more people to get involved.

Victoria Day, the biggest event in the town’s calendar, returns on Saturday, June 10, with live music, street entertainment and family activities plus a parade of floats and bands through the town centre.

The event, which celebrates Aldershot’s close ties with Queen Victoria as well as the town’s heritage as the home of the British Army, is usually held every two years.

(Photo: TMS)

But after last year’s successful outing, it has been brought back for 2017 thanks to the efforts of Rushmoor Borough Council and a group of committed local volunteers.

Community groups, schools and clubs have been invited to take part and the council has now extended its deadline to Friday April 21 to encourage more people to sign up.

There are many ways to be part of Victoria Day, from joining the parade to helping to promote the event or marshalling the parade route on the day.

Ted Stevens, a member of the organising committee, said: “We’re hoping that the community will really come together to support Victoria Day again this year.

“We thought nothing could top last year’s parade, but 2017 is already shaping up to be bigger and better than ever.”

“Even if you can only put up a few posters or spread the word among friends and family, that would help.

(Photo: TMS)

“We also hope to see lots of people lining the parade route on the day, waving flags.”

To run a stall, join the parade or perform in the Princes Gardens bandstand, go to www.rushmoor.gov.uk/victoriaday or see the Victoria Day page on Facebook.

To get involved in organising this year’s event, email communications@rushmoor.gov.uk or see the Aldershot Community Together page on Facebook.