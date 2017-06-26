Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Veterans in the Aldershot area have been invited to apply for a home at a new development in the town.

Stoll, a charity providing supported housing for ex-servicemen and women, is building 34 properties in Evelyn Avenue for vulnerable and disabled veterans that will be available to rent from next spring.

The charity has published criteria that applicants would have to meet to secure a place at Centenary Lodge, which is being built on the site of the former Christmas Lodge care home.

Andrea Howlett, Stoll’s director of housing and development, said: “Given the shortage of appropriate housing, we are inviting veterans who need both housing and support to apply for a new home.

“This purpose-built accommodation will allow people who have served in the Armed Forces to rent an affordable place to live. The future residents will also receive tailored support to meet their individual needs.”

Centenary Lodge is Stoll’s first project outside London and follows research identifying Aldershot as an area of "particularly high" need for such accommodation.

The homes, which are expected to be ready in March, will come with a support worker for residents and vocational training, which will also be offered to other veterans nearby.

To be eligible for one of the new homes, applicants must have served in the UK’s Armed Forces.

The properties are intended for disabled veterans or those who need support to live independently, who are currently inappropriately housed and have a low income.

Ed Tytherleigh, chief executive of Stoll, said: “Having a place to call home is vital. It is particularly important that the most vulnerable service leavers have appropriate housing.

(Photo: Mac McLaren)

"This allows them to adjust to the very different demands of civilian life and helps them become independent again.

“Our model of providing dedicated housing and support for veterans has worked well for 100 years. We are delighted to be offering this service in Aldershot.”

Stoll will begin assessing applications for Centenary Lodge in October.

It will work with Aldershot Garrison, Rushmoor Borough Council and Mike Jackson House, an Aldershot charity offering supported housing to single veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

The council will be able to recommend veterans for 12 of the homes but all applicants must go through the same assessment process.

For further information, please visit www.stoll.org.uk.