Details have emerged for a "gateway" phase of Aldershot’s 3,850-home Wellesley development on the former site of the Aldershot Garrison.

They are contained in an application by developer Grainger and the Ministry of Defence to Rushmoor Borough Council’s development committee, recommended for approval by the committee on Wednesday, March 1.

The latest phase will create 277 homes on a plot of land opposite Aldershot Centre for Health, bordered by Queen's Road to the east, Hope Grant’s Road to the north and Pennefather’s Road to the south.

The site used to be occupied by the Montgomery Line barracks, which once housed the Parachute Brigade. The buildings were demolished after planning permission was granted for the Wellesley development in 2014.

According to the application, homes destined for the site will range from two to four storeys and will comprise a mix of houses and flats, with vehicle and pedestrian access from all three surrounding roads.

A total of 99 homes will be affordable, to meet the council’s target of 35%. Of these, 59 will be rentals and 40 will be available through shared ownership. Six of the affordable rentals will be wheelchair accessible or adaptable.

The plan is to build 64 affordable flats (36 one-bed and 28 two-bed) and 35 affordable houses, made up of 18 two-bed, 14 three-bed and three four-bed properties.

(Photo: Rushmoor Borough Council)

The rest of the homes, available for private sale, will consist of 35 flats (12 one-bed and 23 two-bed) and 143 houses, split into six two-bed, 72 three-bed, 54 four-bed and 11 five-bed properties.

According to a report prepared for the council’s development committee, this mix of housing was influenced by official forecasts that the greatest housing demand in Rushmoor between 2014 and 2032 will be for two and three-bedroom homes.

The development will feature six blocks of flats of up to four storeys. The largest of these, a pair of symmetrical four-storey blocks, will be built at the junction of Hospital Hill, opposite the Aldershot Centre for Health.

(Photo: Rushmoor Borough Council)

They will serve as an “important landmark feature in Queen’s Avenue” and a gateway to the rest of the development, the report said.

It adds: “Queen’s Avenue forms the primary tree-lined route through Wellesley and the application site is at its southern end, a prominent gateway location surrounded by various heritage assets.”

The report noted that more than 100 letters had been sent to neighbouring residents and businesses but no comments had been received.