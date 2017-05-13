Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to introduce £100 spot fines for antisocial behaviour in Rushmoor have been approved.

Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) are designed to tackle behaviour in a public place which has, or is likely to have, a "detrimental effect on the quality of life of the local community".

The restrictions outlaw drinking alcohol, using psychoactive substances, urinating, defecating, loitering or begging.

Members of Rushmoor Borough Council’s (RBC) cabinet approved the PSPOs covering Aldershot and Farnborough town centres.

Police and council officers will have the power to issue £100 on-the-spot fines for anyone caught breaching a PSPO.

A report prepared for councillors said that a public consultation on the orders had shown "very strong support from a good cross section of our community".

Of the 225 people who took part in the consultation, more than 90% supported the inclusion of each type of anti-social behaviour, the report said.

Some respondents claimed that urinating and defecating in public was in part due to there being not enough accessible public toilets in the borough.

Some were concerned how widely the term "loitering" would be defined and there were also concerns about the effectiveness of issuing fines to beggars.

The report said Hampshire Police and Hampshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner were "content" with the orders.

(Photo: Rushmoor Borough Council)

They are required to officially agree to the PSPOs following the council's approval.

The orders will then be published on RBC’s website for six weeks - to allow for any legal challenges - before they come into force on July 13.

The PSPOs will be in force for three years but could be extended for three further years.

The report acknowledged the council would have to "work closely with the police to ensure appropriate controls" over the use of the new powers.

Initial drafts of the PSPOs included sleeping in public among the list of offences.

However, this was removed following concern among residents that the orders would have the effect of "making homelessness a crime".

(Photo: Rushmoor Borough Council)

Councillor Ken Muschamp, RBC’s cabinet member for business safety and regulation, previously said the PSPOs would "strengthen our ability to deal with the current problems in our town centres".

“They will give greater flexibility to the council and the police to respond,” he said.

“We will continue to do our best to help the vulnerable off the streets and encourage them to tackle the issues that may have led to their current lifestyle, with the ultimate aim of helping them back into mainstream society.”

More details about the PSPOs are available at www.rushmoor.gov.uk/pspo.