The grave of a previously unknown soldier has been discovered to be that of a former student of a Farnborough college.

At just 24 years old, 2nd Lieutenant Lawrence Strawson was killed on May 21 1940, fighting heroically with his Regiment to help with the evacuation of British and French troops from Dunkirk.

Now, the Ministry of Defence’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC) is appealing for the officer’s family, who may still reside in the Croydon and Surrey area, to get in touch after his grave site was finally identified over 75 years after he was killed in action.

Lawrence was born on December 3 1915 in Nice, France. He was the son of Ivan Vincent Strawson and had one sister, Violet M L Strawson.

(Photo: Ministry of Defence)

He attended Salesian College in Farnborough and was a member of Coulsdon Hockey Club and the South London Amateur Dramatics Society.

Lawrence enlisted in the Territorial Army in January 1937 and joined the Artists’ Rifles as a Private.

He was granted an emergency commission as 2nd Lieutenant in October 1939 and was posted to the 8th Battalion Royal Warwickshire Regiment and sent to France on January 11 1940.

Tragically, on 21 May 1940, he was listed as “missing presumed killed”.

Lawrence’s burial place had remained unknown, until the grave of an unknown 2nd Lieutenant buried in Calonne Cemetery, Belgium was brought to the attention of the Ministry of Defence.

After extensive historical research into this unknown grave and the circumstances surrounding Lawrence’s death, it has been decided by the MoD’s JCCC that this Unknown Soldier is actually 2nd Lieutenant Lawrence Strawson and a new headstone will be installed to reflect this.

Now an appeal has been launched by the MoD’s JCCC to track down any of Lawrence’s surviving relatives, so that they can be invited to attend a service of rededication of his grave in Calonne Cemetery on April 11 2017.

Nicola Nash, from the JCCC, said: “Lawrence’s records give us some valuable information about him but we have been unable to trace any living relatives.

"We know he was a production manager before he enlisted and that his last known address was in Montpelier Road, Surrey.

"The whole family appear to be living in the Croydon/Surrey area at this time. We can see from letters in his service record that his sister, Violet, was desperate to find out what happened to her brother.”

If you can help with tracing Lawrence’s family, please call Nicola on 07825 103368 or email her on DBS-JCCCCommem3so3@mod.uk.