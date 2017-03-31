Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An application to make a new 48-bed care home in Lynchford Road, Farnborough, has been granted an extension of time before consideration by Rushmoor Borough Council.

The plans involve the partial demolition, redevelopment and extension of the existing building at Old School Studios and the change of use from offices to a care facility.

In 2012, Rushmoor Borough Council included the building in its Buildings of Local Importance Supplementary Planning Document marking it as being of "considerable local historical and/or architectural merit".

The proposals include the partial demolition of the building, which was historically the Church of England Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Institute.

The plans for the new care home were due to go before councillors at Rushmoor Borough Council's development management committee at council offices on Wednesday (March 29).

But, after the summary recommendation was for permission to be refused, an extension was granted until April 28.

The meeting's agenda now states that the applicant is seeking to address issues raised by consultees and it is therefore too early to present the application to the committee.

A heritage statement, carried out by CgMs Ltd on behalf of Headington Capital Ltd, states: "The proposed redevelopment of the building, through the reduction of the historical associative value of the building, will result in moderate harm to its significance."

The report also says that the development would have minor impacts to the significance of the other nondesignated heritage assets within the vicinity of the site and result in minor harm to the significance of the South Farnborough Conservation Area.