A teenager was taken to hospital following an alleged attack in Farnborough last Wednesday (April 12), police have confirmed.

Hampshire Constabulary officers were seen by residents that afternoon, combing Cove Brook and photographing evidence near the wooden bridge over the brook in Houseman Road.

A spokesman for the force said officers were called to Broomhill Road at around noon on Wednesday, following a report of an assault on a 19-year-old man.

“Officers attended the scene and the man was taken to Frimley Park Hospital for treatment to a minor injury to his back,” the spokesman said. “He was later discharged.

“Officers carried out enquiries close to the scene and arrested a 21-year-old man from London in connection with this incident.

“He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Hampshire Police on 101, quoting reference 44170136710.