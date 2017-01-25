Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was taken to Frimley Park Hospital after being assaulted in Farnborough on Wednesday (January 25).

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "We were called to Queensmead Parade at 5.52am today to reports of a man being assaulted.

"We have attended the scene and found a man with injuries to his hand and arm. He has been taken to Frimley Park Hospital for treatment.

"A police cordon has been set up as investigations continue."

(Photo: Thomas Hutchinson)

Passer-by Thomas Huchtinson said he saw a "trail of blood leading round past Sainsbury's next to the The Meads."

He said: "There was one police car opposite the multi-storey that had cordoned off the delivery area next to the meads, at 7am you could walk the path next to Sainsbury's toward the pet shop and The Gym.

"I noticed a large trail of blood on the floor leading toward Sainsbury's, at 8am the police have cordoned the whole area off."

Anyone with information should call police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.