An Aldershot man taken into custody after two police officers were seriously assaulted on duty has been re-arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Hampshire Police is appealing for information after the incident, which happened after officers were called to a domestic incident in Pegasus Avenue, Aldershot, at 7pm on Tuesday (February 7).

The two officers who attended the scene were assaulted and suffered serious injuries.

They were both taken to Frimley Park Hospital.

One was later taken to St George's Hospital in London, where he remains, receiving specialist treatment for his injuries. The other officer was discharged overnight.

Extra officers will be on patrol in the area to reassure residents, after carrying out house to house enquiries on Wednesday.

Isolated incident

Detective Inspector Sion Margrie said: "I am appealing for anyone who has any information about this incident to come forward and speak to us.

"There would have been people in the area at the time of the incident and it is likely someone saw or heard what happened, or even filmed the incident on their mobile phones.

"We want to speak to anyone who was there or has any other information that could help.



"Today we have been carrying out enquiries in the local area, including house to house enquiries.

"Although this was an isolated incident, we'll have extra officers on patrol this evening to reassure residents and address any concerns they may have."

A 41-year-old man from Aldershot who was initially arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent has now been re-arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder. He is currently in police custody.

Anyone with information should contact Hampshire Constabulary quoting Operation Senate or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.