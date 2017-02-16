Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Aviator Hotel in Farnborough has been named and shamed in a government list of 350 firms which have underpaid their staff.

Record numbers of employers have been named and shamed for paying employees less than the minimum wage.

The list of 360 employers has been published by the government, revealing more than 15,500 of the lowest paid workers have been underpaid to the tune of almost a £1million.

Business minister Margot James said: “Every worker in the UK is entitled to at least the national minimum or living wage and this government will ensure they get it.

“That is why we have named and shamed more than 350 employers who failed to pay the legal minimum, sending the clear message to employers that minimum wage abuses will not go unpunished.”

The Aviator Hotel failed to pay £32,094.17 to 37 workers, which equals an average of £867.41p each.

The hotel has blamed an "error in the calculation of some employee pay in relation to the National Minimum Wage legislation" and said it fully paid staff members who had been affected.

The Aviator Hotel's general manager, Dominic Osborne, told Get Hampshire & Get Surrey: "Aviator Hotel was contacted by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) in January 2015 regarding an error in the calculation of some employee pay in relation to the National Minimum Wage legislation.

"Upon notification of this, all 37 employees impacted were fully paid and we took steps to ensure compliance including introducing a new remuneration scheme which has the support of all of our staff."

He continued: "Our employees are the lifeblood of our business, it has always been our intention to comply with the National Minimum Wage legislation and we are committed to ensuring our employees have a working environment they can be proud of."

Also on the list is Debenhams, which also has a store in Farnborough, and has been named as the biggest offender, failing to pay 11,858 workers £134,894.83, roughly £11.38p on average.

A spokesman for the department store said: “As a responsible employer Debenhams is committed to the national minimum wage, and as soon as the error was identified by a routine HMRC audit last year we reimbursed all those affected. We have apologised to all our colleagues affected and have taken steps to ensure it cannot happen again.”

Café Destino Limited in Hook also underpaid three members of staff £444.78, £148.26 on average.