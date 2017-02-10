Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An avid fan of Aldershot Town FC has received an award after completing 100 marathons for leukaemia charity Bloodwise.

John Applebee received the special achievement accolade at the annual Bloodwise Sports Awards ceremony in London, in recognition of the milestone he reached at the Farnham Pilgrim Marathon in September.

The 52-year-old, of Pine View Close, Badshot Lea, raised almost £7,000 for Bloodwise from that race. His overall fundraising total now stands at more than £50,000.

Mr Applebee was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukaemia in 1988 and underwent a stem cell transplant the following year.

The married father-of-two said that running became a way for him to rebuild his fitness after being told there was a risk that his lungs would be significantly damaged as a result of earlier chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

"The fundraising was very important to me because I have a strong tie with the charity," he said.

"I was amazed to receive an award, as I really didn't expect to win anything on the night. It was just great to be invited. The support from Bloodwise has been immense.

"When I started fundraising, I just wanted to be a positive example to people undergoing treatment for leukaemia that there is a good life to be had afterwards."

Mr Applebee's first marathon was in London in 1993. Unhappy at finishing eight minutes outside his target time of four hours, he did it again in 1995 and caught the running bug.

"Running is my escape," he said. "When I get the chance to go out for a run, it's my release from everything else.

"I'm happiest when I'm running, spending time with my family or watching Aldershot Town. I've got to know runners who go at the same pace as me and they are a great bunch."

Mr Applebee achieved his fastest ever time of three hours and 50 minutes in the Paris Marathon in 2002.

However, his favourite experience was last year's Farnham Pilgrim Marathon, when he hit his milestone on home turf in front of his wife Margot, children Lily and George, siblings and supporters.

"I was quite emotional when I finished," he recalled. "Everyone was so happy for me. There was a big celebration that night, although I only managed one pint of shandy.

"I didn't do it for an award, but it's still lovely to receive one. It was so unexpected that I went to the ceremony wearing my Aldershot shirt."