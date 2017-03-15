Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Aldershot woman has set up a support group for families coming to terms with the loss of a baby.

Angela Roberts, of Fawn Drive, North Town, has spent more than 30 years campaigning for the rights of stillborn babies and those that die shortly after birth.

Mrs Roberts, who worked as a care assistant at Frimley Park Hospital for 20 years, runs a successful Facebook group called I Have Rights Too, helping those who have experienced a miscarriage, stillbirth or baby death.

However, the 57-year-old said her experiences of social media had made her realise that not all grieving families wanted to share their stories online, with some preferring to talk in person.

In response, she has set up Angela’s Drop-In Centre at the North Town Community Base, which will run on the first Wednesday of each month from 10am-12pm.

It welcomes anyone who wants advice or a chat with someone who has had a similar experience.

Mrs Roberts gave birth to twins Natasha and Natalie in 1979 after a 28-week pregnancy, but Natasha only lived for a few minutes.

She has campaigned for birth and death certificates to be issued to families who lose babies in the same manner she lost Natasha. Her lobbying led to a debate on the subject in Parliament in 2011.

(Photo: Gareth Davies TMS)

She also received an apology in 2005 after it was revealed that Natasha’s organs had been removed by a London hospital without her consent.

“I couldn’t change what happened to my daughter, but I could support parents going through the same thing today,” she said.

Mrs Roberts started the Facebook group with just four people and has built it up to a network of almost 1,400 people today.

“I found that some people would rather speak to me personally in private messages, than post on the public page,” she said. “Others told me they had given up on website support groups because they had been trolled.

“I realised that if I gave them a place to meet face-to-face, we could talk or I could just lend an ear to listen.

"Anyone could be hiding behind a photo online, but when you actually meet up it encourages people to open up about their problems.

“When people realise that the drop-in centre has none of the negative comments you can find online, that could make all the difference.”

The next meeting of Angela’s Drop-In Centre will be held at the North Town Community Base on Wednesday, April 5. For more information, contact Angela Roberts via email at angela@ihaverightstoo.com.