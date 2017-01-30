Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A painting commemorating some of Rushmoor’s First World War heroes has been presented to Rushmoor Borough Council by the army.

The work of art, entitled Men of Rushmoor, depicts the 53 men from the borough who gave their lives during the Battle of the Somme in 1916, which became one of the bloodiest episodes in human history.

The four-feet by three-feet oil painting was commissioned by Aldershot Garrison Commander Lieutenant Colonel Nigel MacGregor to commemorate the centenary of the end of the battle, in which more than a million soldiers died.

It was unveiled at the Royal Garrison Church of All Saints in Aldershot in November, by artist Helen Chester. It then went on display at the Cygnets Gallery before moving to the Military Museum in Aldershot.

Following the presentation, Lt Col MacGregor said: “Today, we handed over this artwork for the final time to Rushmoor Borough Council.

“The painting was commissioned with the intent of giving something to the local community.

"Since the men within the portrait were from the area, it seemed only fitting that the council’s offices become its home so that it can remain visible to the public.”

Lt Col MacGregor said he felt honoured to have been involved in events held to mark the centenary of the battle.

(Photo: Alistair Wilson)

They included sending schoolchildren from the borough to the battlefields in France to see the resting places of Rushmoor’s fallen soldiers.

“There was a lot of recognition last year about the importance of the Battle of the Somme and the horrors that went with that,” he said.

“As the home of the British Army since 1854, it was important to remember the people of Rushmoor who gave their lives at the Somme. The project started very small but grew enormously.

“It has given me great pride and it is wonderful to know that this will be a lasting legacy for the community’s younger generation.”

The painting was received by the Mayor of Rushmoor, Councillor Jacqui Vosper, who said: “Rushmoor has a long and proud military history.

“It is important that we don’t forget the residents of our towns who have played their part in military conflicts over the years, so we are delighted to provide a permanent home for this painting.

“We hope that, by having it on public display in the council offices, the memory of the 53 men who gave their lives in such a brutal battle - so that we can be free today - will live on within the local community.”