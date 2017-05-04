Farnborough gas main goes up in flames

Plans for the largest ever flying event at Blackbushe Airport to mark its 75th anniversary this summer are really taking off.

The Festival of Flight, over July 1-2, will family fun day for all, not just flying enthusiasts, as Blackbushe’s unique contribution to British aviation history is recalled.

“Kings, Queens, Presidents and Prime Ministers have all flown from her historic runways,” said Peter Brown of The Blackbushe 75 Team, which launched the Festival of Flight on Saturday (April 29).

“Originally a wartime bomber and fighter base, as peace returned Blackbushe became a major post war commercial airport - it was also the US Navy’s only UK land base.

“Blackbushe is now a very busy aviation centre and home to flying schools, helicopter and jet air taxi operations.”

The weekend entertainment will include flying displays, static aircraft displays and pleasure flights. There will also be live music, entertainment, military exhibitions, a children’s zone and a history of the airport.

“No less than three choirs, the ‘Rock Choir’, ‘Military Wives Choir’, and ‘Champagne at the Blitz’ will be providing rousing entertainment on the ground,” said Mr Brown.

“While in the air, aircraft ranging from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s Lancaster, to fighters such as the Spitfire and Mustang, Breitling Wing Walkers, gliders, sky diving and helicopters will fill the sky with iconic sights and sounds.

“Many historic and interesting aircraft will also fill the static park, while the exhibition area is bound to provide interest for all ages.”

All profits from the weekend will be donated to three charities: Help for Heroes; Blackbushe Airport-based Aerobility, which gives disabled, terminally ill and injured service personnel a chance to discover the excitement and joy of flying; and the Dougie Dalzell Memorial Trust, which raises funds to care for service men and women who are injured while on operation.

Ticket sales will be limited and organisers recommend purchasing them online at www.blackbushe75.com where they are cheaper.

There is also an offer of two free child tickets when purchased in advance with an adult ticket.