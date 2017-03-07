Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to the four people who died in a horrific Blackbushe plane crash near Yateley .

All three passengers were members of Osama Bin Laden’s family – his stepmother, Raja Bashir Hashem, 75, her daughter, Sana Mohammed bin Laden, 53, and her son-in-law, Zouheir Anuar Hashem, 56. The Jordanian pilot was Mazen Alqasim.

An inquest held in front of a jury at Basingstoke on Tuesday (March 7) ruled all four died of the affects of fire.

The inquest heard that the plane was landing at Blackbushe Airport but overshot the runway and crashed, causing the plane to catch fire on July 31 2015.

A statement issued on behalf of the Bin Laden family on Tuesday said: “Raja, Sana and Zouheir still are much loved members of our family.

"We are blessed to have had a wonderful mother, sister and brother in our lives; they will always remain in our prayers, as we continue to be devastated by this great loss, but nonetheless accept it was God’s will to lose them.

“We accept the findings of the inquest and we would like to thank our friends and family for their continued support throughout this difficult time.

“We would ask that the media continue to respect our privacy and allow us to reflect peacefully on what has been a distressing time for our family.”

A statement issued on behalf of the family of Mr Alqasim, the pilot, said: “We are very sad that such tragedy occurred.

“He was a pure hearted man, the kind of man that would carry the whole world on his shoulders and the greatest father there is.

“Therefore we extend our prayers and deepest sympathies to the families concerned.

“He left a huge gap in our lives yet he will remain in our hearts.”