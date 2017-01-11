Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A date has finally been set for the full inquest into a plane crash at Blackbushe Airport, which killed three members of the Bin Laden family.

North-East Hampshire coroner Andrew Bradley will hold the inquest before a jury at Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council chamber on March 7, starting at 10am.

Mr Bradley has been waiting for an official report into the July 2015 Blackbushe plane crash, which was finally released by the Farnborough-based Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) on Thursday December 8.

The 47-page document concluded the private jet which crashed was going "40% too fast" during its landing.

The Saudi-registered Phenom 300 went off the end of the runway as it arrived at Blackbushe Airport before becoming airborne again and then running into parked cars.

The passengers and pilot survived the impact, but died as a result of a fire which began after the wing separated from the fuselage.

The AAIB report found the pilot’s ability to adapt and take on new information as he was landing was impeded due to a "very high workload situation".

All three passengers were members of Osama Bin Laden's family – his stepmother, Raja Bashir Hashem, 75, her daughter, Sana Mohammed bin Laden, 53, and another relative, Zouheir Anuar Hashem, 56.

The Jordanian pilot was 58-year-old Mazen Salim Alqasim.

The AAIB’s report said as the plane flew over the start of the runway, it was travelling at 151 knots indicated airspeed (kias), 40% faster than the target of 108 kias.

“The excessive speed contributed to a touchdown 710 metres beyond the threshold, with only 438 metres of paved surfaced remaining,” it added.

“From touchdown... it was no longer possible for the aircraft to stop within the remaining runway length.”

The AAIB said the pilot may have been aware of the high speed but believed the landing could be achieved, or he may not have appreciated how fast he was flying, perhaps because he was "fixated on landing".

Investigators found that the pilot’s "mental capacity could have become saturated" after being exposed to 66 audio warnings, instructions and messages during the three minutes and 32 seconds before reaching the start of the runway.

No technical defects were discovered with the aircraft, the pilot was not found to have any substances in his body which would have reduced his performance and the weather was good, the AAIB noted.

Mr Bradley opened an inquest into the four deaths in August last year and has since adjourned it 11 times while awaiting the AAIB report.