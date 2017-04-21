Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hampshire Police has made a fresh appeal for witnesses after a 26-year-old woman was repeatedly punched in the face in Blackwater.

The force said the victim was walking in an alleyway, near Rosemary Lane, between 11.10pm and 11.20pm on Thursday (April 20) when a man assaulted her.

He reportedly punched her in the face several times before running off. The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to Frimley Park Hospital.

A 22-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the incident. However, the force confirmed on Friday afternoon the man has been released facing no further action.

A cordon remains in place at the alleyway while investigations continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hampshire Police on 101 quoting reference 44170147790.

In particular, detectives would like to speak to the driver of a car in Rosemary Lane around the time of the attack who may have seen what happened.