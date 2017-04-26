Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage driver was taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries after crashing on the A30 in Blackwater on Sunday (April 23).

The 18-year-old-man was driving a black Audi A3 east on the A30 shortly before 4am when he lost control approaching the roundabout at the junction with Hawley Road.

The car went over the roundabout, smashing through a sign, and then went off the road into a ditch.

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said two crews from Rushmoor Fire Station were called to the scene.

(Photo: Rushmoor Fire Station)

They had to use cutting gear to remove the roof of the car and free the trapped driver, he said.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said it responded by sending one ambulance and one paramedics' car.

The teen was treated at the scene for injuries including back pain, the spokesman said.

He was then taken "as a priority" to Southampton General Hospital for further treatment.

A spokesman for Hampshire Police confirmed that no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to call Hampshire Police on 101, quoting reference 44170150797.