A Blackwater woman is preparing to throw herself out of a plane from 10,000 feet to raise funds for a family friend.

Lauren Cope is planning a sky dive in aid of Reuben Virdee, who has a rare childhood cancer.

“Reuben is the son of Kulwant and Jessica, who are very good friends of mine from Maidenhead,” said 29-year-old Lauren, who grew up in Sandhurst.

“I have known both Kulwant and Jessica for nearly 10 years.

“We met as me and Kulwant have worked closely with each other at Fluor in Farnborough and I have since become good friends with them both.

“Kulwant refers to me publicly as his work wife as I help/nag to keep him organised.

“We have since shared great times together, including nights out for birthdays, their wedding and mine, which Reuben also attended.

”The adorable three-year-old Reuben has stage four, high risk, metastatic neuroblastoma - a rare childhood cancer affecting fewer than 100 children in the UK each year.

“The story has hit hard as Reuben is so young. I have a nephew who is only a few months younger then him.”

Lauren will do her sky dive on May 26 in a bid to raise as much as she can towards life-saving treatment not available in the UK.

'Slightly apprehensive'

“I am slightly apprehensive about the sky dive but if it helps raise a little money towards the £250,000 needed it will be more than worth it,” she said.

“I will also be focusing on other fundraising ideas over the coming months to try and help them as much as possible towards the large some of money that they need.”

Jessica and Kulwant Virdee were told their son had neuroblastoma on December 12 2016.

“Just weeks before he had played alongside friends at birthday parties and attended pre-school like every other happy two-year-old who was really looking forward to Father Christmas visiting,” they added.

'Cheeky little boy'

“He spent his third birthday and New Year’s Day in hospital, has undergone MRI scans, bone marrow and tumour biopsies, a blood and platelet transfusion, and two rounds of chemotherapy.

“We have so much hope that Reuben will beat this horrible disease and live the life of a happy, cheeky little boy again.

“Over the next year we will be turning our attention to fundraising efforts to help raise funds for overseas treatment once he is in remission.”

Click here to donate.