A blind teenager from Aldershot has appealed for help in fighting the county council for the resources she needs at school.

Lucie Goodman, of Morland Road, is crowdfunding to help her family bear the cost of taking legal action against Hampshire County Council over changes to her education plan.

The 16-year-old said she is predicted top grades in her GCSEs this summer at Ash Manor School.

She has applied to local colleges to study A levels in English, sociology, history and philosophy.

However, she claims the county council is trying to change her Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) to force her to swap her computer and software for technology she has previously tried and found to be "too slow for what I need".

She says the council plans to reduce her classroom support worker’s hours and remove weekly access to a teacher specially trained to help visually-impaired students.

“If the local authority is allowed to get away with this, from my very first day of college I won’t have the materials I need to study these courses,” Miss Goodman said.

“There will be no-one available who has the qualifications or experience to be able to translate the texts into any accessible format for me.

“I’m hoping to raise anything I can to help with the legal fees, which are a huge financial burden on my family.

“It’s really stressful, I’ve been to my doctor a lot.

"My mental health is quite bad. I’ve put on weight and often can’t sleep because I’m so worried.

“I’m not asking for anything more than I am legally entitled to, or more than any other student.”

Miss Goodman said her dream was to study at the University of Oxford and train to be an education lawyer so she could help other young people in similar situations.

“There are hundreds of families with children with special educational needs who go through exactly the same as me,” she said.

“I know this and I feel very strongly that it is wrong. I want to help those families who need it the most.”

She added: “What the county council is doing is not right and it needs to be stopped, both now and in the future.”

A spokesman for Hampshire said: “This is a very complex case.

"While we are unable to comment about individual cases, the county council strives to ensure that every child is supported to achieve their best at all levels of the education system.

“This includes children and young people with disabilities and special educational needs, who are assessed to determine what additional support they may need to fulfil their potential.

“Any additional support needs, and how they are to be met, are set out in individual EHCPs.

“We work closely with schools and with pupils and their families to monitor their effectiveness.”

Anyone wishing to donate to Lucie’s crowdfunding appeal can find out more at www.gofundme.com/LucieG.