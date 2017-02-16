Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hampshire Police have issued advice after receiving 'a number' of reports of break-ins to sheds at Horn Road allotments in Farnborough.

The allotment, which can also be entered from Fernhill Road, is one of eight in the town.

Police advise is to place all tools and garden equipment in locked sheds and garages, secure more expensive items, e.g. mowers, bikes to an anchor point within the shed or garage and mark all items with postcode with a UV pen or forensic marking kit and record serial numbers or register details for free at www.immobilise.com.

Allotment users are also advised to take photographs of items such as statues and garden furniture if they are unusual, for easy identification at a later date, fit a shed alarm and keep the structur in good repair, as well as considering covering windows with curtains to obscure the view of the contents and using external lighting.

In an alert issued on Tuesday (February 14 ), PC Neil Prescot said: "Police have received a number of reports of break-ins to sheds at Horn Road allotments.

"If you use any of these sheds, please take appropriate security/crime prevention measures.

"Police would also advise not to store anything of any value in there."