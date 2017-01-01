Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wooden swords were broken, Brexit and Donald Trump jokes were made, and hundreds of pounds were raised during performances of a traditional Boxing Day play.

Crookham Mummers helped raise £645 for the Fleet, Crondall and Crookham Welfare Trust during the shows performed outside The Exchequer pub, the Black Horse, and the Crescent Green in Crookham Village, and the Queen’s Head in Dogmersfield.

A cross between a medieval joust on foot and a street panto, the festive fixture has been running since 1880.

Each performance lasts about 25 minutes, with performers dressed in costumes made of wallpaper and carrying wooden swords.

“With sword fights,topical jokes and colourful costumes, the play is great fun for all the family to watch,” said Crookham Mummer veteran Tom Dommett.

“Topical jokes and ad-libs ensure no two performances are quite the same. There’s literally nothing else quite like it in the world.”

Mr Dommett said this year’s plays proved popular once again.

“The crowd seemed quite big, and from very young to very old, a real family event,” he added.

“Our thanks to the three pubs who cope so well with the extra people.

“The shows went really well, as can be seen by the large sum raised.

“More than 70 swords were broken and there were jokes aplenty about Brexit, Donald Trump and other topical themes.”

Mr Dommett said next year’s show, and those after, will raise money for the Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice in Farnham.

The Crookham Mummers have appeared in numerous books on folk customs, and also on ITV and the BBC and Radio 4.