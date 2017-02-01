Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Britain’s position has been ‘immensely enhanced’ following the Prime Minister Theresa May’s visit to Washington DC to meet new US President Donald Trump, Aldershot’s MP has said.

Sir Gerald Howarth made the comments during a debate on US Immigration Policy, in which he also linked immigration to terrorism, prompting a fellow MP to say they ‘felt sick’ at his comments.

On Monday (January 30) Boris Johnson , Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, made a statement to the House of Commons on the implications for the United Kingdom of the recent changes in US immigration policy.

It followed the decision by President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, to sign an executive order banning citizens of seven countries from entering the US for 90 days, with people from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Sudan now unable to travel to the United States.

The order has caused a lot of controversy, with people protesting against it at airports and cities around the world.

During the debate on Monday, Sir Gerald said: “As recent barbaric attacks across Europe demonstrate, we all face a continuing threat from Islamic fundamentalism, which we are all trying to address in our different ways.

“Although we may not have adopted the same policy as the United States, surely this is a matter for the newly elected Administration in America, its courts and its people.

“Our position has been immensely enhanced by the fantastic visit by our right hon. Friend the Prime Minister. Britain now has influence, thanks to her.”

Boris Johnson, Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, replied: “May I just say something in defence of that great democracy, the United States of America? If we look at all the migrants in the world—all those who are living in a country other than that in which they were born - 20% of them are in the US.

“Some 45 million people in the US were not born in that country. I do not think that it is possible to say credibly that that country is hostile to those from overseas. Of course, it is vital that we work with the United States in combating terror and that we deepen our relationship, as we are doing.”

Sir Gerald’s comments stirred up a response, with Labour MP for Walthamstow Stella Creasy later tweeting: “Feel sick hearing Gerald Howarth linking tackling terrorism to this ban - there’s no intel behind Trump’s ban, just unintelligent prejudice.”

Also on Twitter, Cathryn Newbery said: “@geraldhowarth your comment is nonsense. The PM’s visit has weakened the UK, linking us with a dangerous, unqualified leader.”