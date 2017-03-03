Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A British Cycling coach from Fleet is urging youngsters to get on their bikes.

For the past three months, Laura Orme has been working tirelessly to set up a new kids GoRide cycle club for the Hart and Rushmoor area, with Fleet-based Pedal Heaven as sponsor.

The first session launches at Court Moor School in Fleet on Saturday (March 4) at 9.30am and Laura says she cannot wait.

“This is wonderful news for the world of cycle sport and young, raw talent in our area,” she said.

“When I decided to set up this club and put a post for registered interest on Fleet Parents Facebook , I was inundated with over 80 replies.

“We have opened the club to 30 local children initially but we have a waiting list of over 40 due to popularity and demand.

“None of this may sound like a big deal in the everyday world of cycling. But I’m not even supposed to be able to walk, never mind ride a bike.

“I was born with a rare joint disorder called Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita.

“Both of my feet were twisted and classed as severe club feet. Both knees were hyperextended the wrong way, and both hips dislocated.

“Over 15 operations later, I spent a lot of my teenage years on crutches. The bullying was merciless. I had no self-confidence and poured all of my energy into studying. In between, I somehow managed to learn to ride a bike without stabilisers.”

Laura graduated in human genetics and landed a job at Great Ormond Street Hospital as a clinical cytogeneticist.

But after a bad fall in 2006, just before getting married, she needed a major operation to save the mobility of her left knee.

“I was in a straight leg cast for over a month and had to learn how to bend my knee all over again,” said Laura. “I was too afraid to ride a bike.

“Then, the most important thing in my life happened: my two beautiful children.

“They both simply love riding bikes and pretty soon I needed to keep up with them. Very gently at first, I started cycling again.”

Laura found a local Go-Ride club, who suggested they could by-pass the waiting list if she trained as a coach.

“Having retrained as a teacher in 2008 I knew I’d enjoy it, and that I had a wealth of experience I could pour into coaching,” she said.

“Sure enough, I loved it.”

Click here for more details about the new GoRide cycle club.