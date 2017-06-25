Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burglars who targeted a Farnborough home on Sunday June 18 also stole the victim’s car after finding the keys, police have confirmed.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said the break-in took place in Fleet Road between 1pm and 3pm.

The offender or offenders broke in via an insecure window, carried out a search and took a set of car keys. A black Audi S3 was taken from the driveway.

PC Lee Bishop said: “This took place in broad daylight.

"We want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in Fleet Road, particularly between the junctions with The Birches and St John’s Road.

“Do you remember seeing a black Audi car being driven down Fleet Road? Did you notice anything unusual? If so, please contact us.”

Anyone with information should call PC Bishop on 101, quoting 44170232164 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.