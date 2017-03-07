Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Farnborough family had a "lucky escape" after a burning Chinese lantern landed on the roof of their home.

A crew from Rushmoor Fire Station were called to an address in Rectory Road at around 8.10pm on Monday (March 6) after someone spotted the lantern and alerted the family.

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crew acted quickly to extinguish the lantern with a hose reel, meaning there was no damage to the house.

However, he said the service urged people not to use Chinese lanterns because of the danger they pose.

"This family had a lucky escape, but we're aware of other incidents where Chinese lanterns have set fire to buildings," he added.

The service's official guidance on Chinese lanterns stresses that they can potentially cause "significant" damage.

The service said that the flight paths and destinations of the lanterns are uncontrollable. They can fly for up to 20 minutes and reach up to a mile in height.

There is no guarantee that the candle inside them will be out and cooled when the lantern eventually lands.

There is evidence of flying lanterns causing serious fires, wasting police time, being mistaken for distress flares, misleading aircraft and killing livestock.

"The risk of these things happening will only increase if more use is made of Chinese lanterns," the service said.