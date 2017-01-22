Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bus operator Stagecoach has announced an increase in fares, affecting routes in Fleet and the Blackwater Valley.

Starting from Sunday (January 22), ticket prices across Surrey, Hampshire and West Sussex will be increased in the first review of prices since May 2015.

In the Blackwater Valley, an adult dayrider now costs £5.70, up from £5.50, while the child equivalent is £4.20, up 10p from £4.10. An adult seven-day megarider is £18.50, up from £17.80, and the child megarider £13.50, up from £13.20. The family dayrider costs £11, previously £10.80.

According to Stagecoach’s website, the Blackwater Valley tickets cover all Stagecoach services in the Blackwater Valley area, from Alice Holt Forest and Frensham in the south to Old Dean and Yateley in the north, and from Ash and Deepcut in the east to Fleet and Crondall in the west, including Aldershot, Camberley, Farnborough, Farnham and Frimley, with some minor exceptions for private contracts and special event services.

Fleet adult dayrider tickets have increased from £3.90 to £4.10 and child dayriders from £3 to £3.10. An adult megarider is now £13.50, up 50p from £13, and the child megarider up from £11 to £11.30. There is no family dayrider ticket option.

'Inflation to blame'

Stagecoach South’s managing director, Edward Hodgson, blamed high inflation rates for the price hike.

“We have done our best to protect our customers by keeping prices as low as possible and while some fares will increase, many will remain at current prices,” he said.

“Stagecoach has three times been independently found to have the best value bus fares in Britain and we have taken action to hold our prices for as long as possible despite the fact that bus industry costs have been rising at a higher rate than inflation over several years.”

A network-wide megarider will cost £22.50, offering unlimited bus travel across the region for seven days.

Mr Hodgson added: “Even with these latest changes, bus travel remains significantly cheaper than commuting by car. Our bus services continue to offer a greener, smarter and better value way to travel.

“We are continuing to use the money we get from fares to reinvest in improvements for our customers including new vehicles, WiFi, smart ticketing, real time bus information, a comprehensive website and more recently we have introduced a new app featuring mobile ticketing.”

For information on new fares visit www.stagecoachbus.com.