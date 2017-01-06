Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bus operator Stagecoach has confirmed that work by South East Water to replace 1.3km of water pipes in Farnborough will result in diversions and revised timetables.

South East Water will be laying the section of water pipeline along Fleet Road, Cove Road, West Heath Road and Prospect Road, starting on Thursday January 19 and taking about nine months to complete.

Residents have already said the works will cause "absolute chaos" on the roads, while others think the local football club will also suffer.

Now, Stagecoach has said routes 10, 409, 410, 610 & YoYo will be affected, with diversions in place for the duration of the works and has warned that delays may be experienced, especially at peak times.

To ensure the safety of the public during these works, it will be necessary for the contractor to close West Heath Road. To minimise disruption a rolling road closure will be in place.

The first section of the work will begin along West Heath Road at the junction with Prospect Road, at which time the following route diversions will be in place:

YoYo buses will run a revised route in the West Heath area via Prospect Road, Cherrywood Road, Wren Road and Mayfield Road, returning to the town centre via Prospect Road.

Diverted routes 10, 409, 410 610 will observe all stops along Gifford Road, which the Yoyo will be temporarily unable to serve.

As works move along, it is expected that the YoYo will be able to return to normal route during May, while further diversions for routes 10, 409, 410 will be introduced and more details given at the time.

10 (including 409, 410, 610) buses will run via Giffard Drive and Mayfield Road, in both directions, providing a partial replacement service on roads that the YoYo will be unable to serve.

Within Farnborough, buses will run a one way (clockwise) loop from Victoria Road Roundabout via A325, Kingsmead and Victoria Road.

More information is available by visiting www.stagecoachbus.com or on twitter, @stagecoachsouth