It was a busy morning on Thursday for Rushmoor's fire crews after two dramatic callouts.

Firefighters rushed to blazes in both Aldershot and Farnborough from their Lynchford Road base.

The first saw two crews called to a car park in Newport Road, Aldershot, at around 2.30am following reports of a caravan on fire.

They were at the scene for 30 minutes putting out the flames, which completely destroyed the caravan.

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed nobody had to be rescued from the caravan and there were no injuries reported.

He added the incident had been handed to Hampshire Police to investigate.

Three crews from Rushmoor fire station later responded to reports of an industrial fire in Farnborough at 11.20am on Thursday.

A bitumen boiler on a trailer had caught fire at a business in the Invincible Road industrial estate.

(Photo: Rushmoor Fire Station)

Dave Moss, crew manager at Rushmoor fire station, said workers at the business had managed to largely extinguish the flames by the time firefighters arrived.

"The boiler first ignited with a big flame out of the top," he said. "They used an extinguisher, but it re-ignited so they called us in."

He continued: "They managed to move the trailer outside their workshop and try again with the extinguisher, and it went out.

"They were worried that it would keep flaring up, but it was cooling when we arrived so we just monitored it."