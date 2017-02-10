Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Butchers from across the county are sharpening their knives ready for this year’s Great Hampshire Sausage and Pie Competition.

Organised by county food group, Hampshire Fare, the popular competition returns on February 22 at Winchester’s Holiday Inn.

The last event, held in 2015, attracted an impressive 235 entries from 35 butchers.

This year there are 13 categories to enter; Traditional Pork Sausage, Young Sausage Maker, Speciality Pork Sausage, Home-cured Bacon, Meatballs and Faggots, Traditional Pork Pie, Hampshire Sausage, Lamb/beef Sausage, Hot-eating pies, Black Pudding, Hampshire Charcuterie, Ready Meals and Cold-eating Pies.

Entries are judged by a panel of specialists from across the country, who examine the external and internal appearance,colour, texture and structure, taste and smell, and ease of cutting.

One winner of each category is announced along with a Supreme Champion, Hampshire Fare Award and New Forest Marque Award sponsored by Eric Robinson Solicitors.

(Photo: The Electric Eye Photography)

Tracy Nash, commercial manager of Hampshire Fare, said: “We urge Hampshire’s butchers to get involved in the Great Hampshire Sausage and Pie Competition.

“It is a chance to be noticed for what you do and get some well-deserved publicity. Many of our competition winners have gone on to achieve great things.”

(Photo: The Electric Eye Photography)

The competition is being sponsored by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), Dalziel, Lucas Ingredients and Hampshire-based companies pmdc design and Mozzo Coffee. The three pie-related categories are being sponsored by South England Pastries.

Stephen Farmer of AHDB Pork said: “The best pies and sausages are made using the finest English pork which is why AHDB Pork has supported many national, regional and local butchery competitions.

“By helping to champion innovation through competitions like the Great Hampshire Sausage and Pie Competition, we can support our farmers by raising the public’s awareness of the amazing and delicious produce available down our local high streets. We wish all the entrants the very best of luck.”

The competition is open to all Hampshire butchers and producers.

The closing date for entries is February 16.

For more details visit www.hampshirefare.co.uk .