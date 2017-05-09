Farnborough gas main goes up in flames

A former Gurkha from Aldershot has died while trying to win back his title as the oldest person to climb Mount Everest.

Officials confirmed that 85-year-old Min Bahadur Sherchan died at base camp on the evening of Saturday May 6.

It is suspected that he suffered a heart attack.

Mr Sherchan was 77 when he first climbed the Himalayan mountain and he was determined to win back the title after an 80-year-old stole his crown in 2013.

While paying tribute to the "legendary" mountaineer, Nepal’s peak alpine club said Mr Sherchan's death demonstrated the need for tighter restrictions on who can climb the tallest mountain in the world.

(Photo: Surrey Advertiser)

Speaking to The Guardian, Ang Tshering Sherpa, president of the Nepal Mountaineering Association said: "It’s been a decade since we have been advocating for the age limit [of] 16 years to 76 years.

"It has to come into effect as soon as possible to avoid disasters like the death of Min Bahadur Sherchan.

"We have been pushing for [it] and we will bring it to the government’s notice once again."

Two years ago the Nepalese government announced it was considering introducing age limits, including a ban on climbers aged above 75.

An Everest ban on anyone aged under 16 is already in place.

While some communities have criticised the proposed restrictions, including on disabled climbs, Sherpa said it would stem the death toll.

Climbers venturing up the Tibetan side of the mountain are restricted to those between 18 and 60 years old by the Chinese government.

This limit was put in place the same year that 13-year-old Jordan Romero, from California, became the youngest person to reach Everest’s summit.

(Photo: Surrey Advertiser)

Dinesh Bhattarai, head of Nepal’s tourism department, said the government was yet to discuss the proposal to restrict climbing permits, which cost $11,000 (£8,000).

According to Gyan Sherchan, from Aldershot, grandfather-of-17 and great-grandfather-to-six Mr Sherchan "was healthy and fit and strong enough".

"He was an amazing man - that's why we supported him."

In February, Mr Sherchan said: "I am still fit and eager to reach the top of the mountain again and get my title back.

"I am doing a lot of long walks with a weighted bag on my back to stay in shape.

"I am a very positive person and have always maintained a good diet. My main aim now is to successfully reach the top of Mount Everest again."

(Photo: Getty Images)

He added: "I want to take back my crown for Nepal and for the Brigade of Gurkhas."

New Zealander Sir Edmund Hilary and Nepalese sherpa Tenzing Norgay were the first people to summit Everest in May 1953.

Around 800 people a year now attempt to scale the peak and more than 4,000 have reached the top.