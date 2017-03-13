Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Farnborough family had a shock after a car crashed through their garden fence on Saturday (March 11).

The car smashed through the back garden fence of a property on the corner of Chapel Lane and The Covert at around 1.10pm.

It hit the fence with enough force to knock over a street name sign in front of it, which had been embedded into the ground with concrete.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said an ambulance crew were called to the scene.

(Photo: Rushmoor Fire Station)

The driver of the car was checked at the scene and showed no serious injuries, but was taken to Frimley Park Hospital as a precaution, he said.

There were no other injuries reported from the incident.

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire And Rescue Service said a crew from Rushmoor fire station were called to the scene, but they were not needed as the vehicle had already been recovered from the garden.

Hampshire Police confirmed that no action is being taken against the driver.