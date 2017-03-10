Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters from Rushmoor fire station were called to Farnborough after a car went up in flames in the early hours of Friday (March 10).

Two crews were called to Maitland Road at around 1.20am and used breathing gear and dry powder extinguishers to put out the blaze.

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the vehicle was found “well alight” by the crews and was destroyed by the fire.

He added that it was not yet known what caused the fire in the car, which had been parked and empty when it ignited.

Rushmoor fire station received a second report of a car fire in Farnborough, this time in Woburn Avenue, at around 8.40am on Friday.

However, this proved to be a false alarm after a small oil leak onto the engine block had caused the vehicle to smoke.