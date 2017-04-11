Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emergency services were called to a Farnborough street on Tuesday afternoon (April 11) after a car flipped onto its roof.

Officers from Hampshire Police and crews from Rushmoor Fire Station were called to Sycamore Road, near a Londis shop, at around 5pm.

A grey Nissan Qashqai had lost control, hit two other parked vehicles - a silver Vauxhall Astra and a white Renault Twingo - and flipped over, coming to rest next to the pavement.

A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the crews attended the scene but they were not required to free anybody from the overturned vehicle.

It is understood that there were no injuries reported as a result of the crash.

A spokesman for Hampshire Police confirmed at 6.30pm that its officers were at the scene and the road remained blocked.

It is not yet known whether any action will be taken against the driver of the crashed car.