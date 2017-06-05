The video will start in 8 Cancel

Hampshire Police is appealing for information after a cat had to have her leg amputated following a suspected shooting in Hartley Wintney .

The force said the cat returned home on Tuesday May 9 with a "significant" injury, consistent with being shot, to one of her rear legs.

It added that due to the extent of the damage caused, the leg had to be amputated.

The cat is now recovering with her owners.

The force is appealing for anyone with information about what may have happened to the cat to come forward.

PC Vincent Lane, of Hampshire Constabulary’s Country Watch team, said: “This would appear to have been an isolated incident, as neither we nor the local veterinary practice have received reports of similar incidents around this time.

“It is possible that the cat was mistaken for a rabbit and accidentally shot at on agricultural land.

“Whether this was accidental or intentional, we are keen to find out more about what happened.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 44170181982.