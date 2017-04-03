Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have recorded a 220% rise in Hampshire abusers meeting children after grooming them over the last five years, latest figures reveal.

But from Monday (April 3) officers will have the powers to stop groomers sooner.

A law was created in 2015 to make it illegal to send sexual messages to children, following the NSPCC’s Flaw in the Law campaign.

But the Government did not bring the law into force in England and Wales, leaving the hands of police forces tied and preventing them from arresting groomers until they meet the child or sexually abuse them.

Police recorded 32 offences of meeting a child following sexual grooming in Hampshire in the year to March 2016. This was up from 10 in 2011-12, according to Home Office figures.

There was a total of 107 offences in Hampshire over five years.

The NSPCC said it pressured the Government to urgently bring in this anti-grooming law, and is delighted Justice Secretary Liz Truss has finally listened.

From Monday, online grooming is a crime in England and Wales, meaning police will be able to arrest anyone who sends a sexual message to a child, and intervene before physical abuse takes place.

Similar legislation is already in place in Scotland and Northern Ireland. Since 2010 more than 1,500 offences of grooming have been recorded by police in Scotland alone.

'A victory for common sense'

NSPCC chief executive Peter Wanless said: “The Justice Secretary has done the right thing.

“This is a victory for the 50,000 people who supported the NSPCC’s Flaw in the Law campaign. It is a victory for common sense.

“Children should be as safe online as they are offline, wherever they are in the UK.

“This law will give police in England and Wales the powers they need to protect children from online grooming, and to intervene sooner to stop abuse before it starts.”

Hampshire Constabulary has been approached for a comment.