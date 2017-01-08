Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two brothers have received police awards for bravery after saving their dad’s life when he collapsed while out running in Church Crookham.

Dominic and Ryan Burrows performed CPR on their father Mark, 55, who had suffered a heart attack during the incident in December 2014.

Despite the obvious panic and concern, they began CPR and remained calm enough to not only resuscitate Mr Burrows, but also contact emergency services with their exact location.

Mr Burrows was taken to Frimley Park Hospital and less than 48 hours later, he was discharged, fit and well.

His sons were awarded the Royal Humane Society Resuscitation Certificate as part of Hampshire Constabulary’s Chief Constable’s Awards at the end of December.

The awards recognised the bravery and dedication of staff, volunteers and members of the public and were presented by Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney and Lord-Lieutenant Nigel Atkinson.

Chief Constable Pinkney said: “This ceremony has been a great way of looking back and recognising those who have really gone above and beyond to make our communities safer.

“Once again these awards have highlighted how lucky we are to live and work in a place with so many people who are dedicated to making life better in our communities and willing to confront dangerous situations to protect others.”