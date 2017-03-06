Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Benefit reforms and drops in income could have “significant” impacts on the mental health and well-being of families and children in Rushmoor, a new report claims.

Compiled by Citizens Advice (CA) Rushmoor student volunteers, the 'Welfare Reform and Working Families' report analysed more than 120 local working residents in Rushmoor affected by planned cuts to tax credits.

The bureau claims it also draws attention to worrying levels of child poverty.

Available to read on the CA Rushmoor website, the report says: “Further reductions in working families’ benefits could lead to increased problems associated with debt, arrears, poverty, child poverty and increased need for hardship loans, food banks and welfare assistance schemes.

“Income instability from benefit reform as well as real drops in income could have significant impacts on the mental health and wellbeing of families and children in Rushmoor.”

The report adds local authorities should protect services that support low-income working families and this would include initiatives such as subsidies on travel, holiday activities, library provision and child care.

It also recommends that Rushmoor borough and Hampshire county councils maintain focus and monitoring of child poverty levels; local schools and education providers ensure policies are sensitive to increasing pressures on working families; and health and fitness leisure activity subsidies continue to support working families on low incomes to access health and fitness facilities.

'We'll do all we can'

Councillor Gareth Lyon, Rushmoor Borough Council's cabinet member for concessions and community support, said the council works closely with CA Rushmoor.

"We have just invited all our residents affected by the benefit cap in for an advice session on looking for work, preparing for interviews and CV writing as well as advice on courses and training that may be available," he said.

"We are also offering help with budgeting.

“If residents are experiencing difficulties with benefit changes we would encourage them or their Citizens Advice advisor to ring us or come in to the council offices and we will do all that we can to help and explore their options.”

A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council said tax credits "are a matter for the Department for Work and Pensions" but added the council notes the recommendations of the report and is committed to supporting working families.

They said: “As one of the Children’s Trust partners, we are working to a number of priorities set out in the Children and Young People’s Plan that include targeting support to parents who need help with their children’s education, increasing the number of young people in education, employment and training as well as providing and developing opportunities for young people.

“Many schools, of course, offer parents financial assistance for school uniform and educational visits, and families on low incomes are able to register for free school meals.”

They added the council works with families to improve school attendances, and is investing in superfast broadband, providing free access to computers and providing learning programmes for people to improve their English, maths, digital and employability skills.

"It always pays to be in work"

When asked about the report, a spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions said: "Starting work is the best way for people to improve their lives and this report mistakenly assumes that people on benefits will never progress in work.

“Work is the best route out of poverty and under Universal Credit people move into work faster and stay in work for longer.

"The number of children living in working households is at a record high and by increasing the National Living Wage and taking millions of people out of paying any income tax, we are ensuring it always pays to be in work.”