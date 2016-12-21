Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Community Campaign Hart (CCH) councillors have been accused of again delaying the district council’s ill-fated Local Plan.

Campaign group We Heart Hart said it has learnt that the latest meeting of the Hart Local Plan Steering Group (LPSG) was a ‘disaster’ and that CCH councillors forced a further delay on to the timetable by insisting that the Winchfield New Town proposal is included as an option.

“In a further blow, it appears as though Hart’s housing allocation has been further inflated by up to 2,000 additional houses due to new Government guidelines that may force Hart to build even more ‘affordable homes’,” said David Turver of We Heart Hart.

“This new requirement would be in addition to the 40% of homes that must be ‘Affordable’ in the Strategic Housing Market Assessment (SHMA) target.

“Apparently, there are no plans to publish the new SHMA) until they are ready to publish the Regulation 18 consultation on the new draft Local Plan.

“We don’t know the timescale for that yet.”

'Strange stance'

We Heart Hart said there were three potential options for detailed consideration at the LPSG.

“However, CCH insisted on a fourth option that included the Winchfield New Town,” said Mr Turver.

“We Heart Hart had been led to believe that the Winchfield New Town option failed testing due to concerns about groundwater flooding and lack of infrastructure. The level of testing that was carried out is now in doubt. It is difficult to see how a further delay and more testing is going to change the viability of the new town.

“CCH’s stance is strange because the delay to the Local Plan will weaken Hart’s defences against the speculative applications being submitted by developers.”

Mr Turver warned that with no draft Local Plan, it will be difficult to defend against a number of current applications for large-scale housing.

“It is imperative that we get the Hart Local Plan in place quickly so we can manage the inevitable housing growth that we face,” he added.

“CCH should stop their ideological pursuit of the unviable Winchfield New Town and start to work constructively to solve the problems of the whole district.”

CCH leader James Radley said there was an internal presentation on December 13 by the planners engaged by Hart to deliver the Local Plan.

“It was simply a working party discussion about the options which the council will consider when putting the strategic site allocations out for public review,” he added.

'Extremely cynical'

“There was some surprise that our planners were only preparing one option for consideration. The majority of councillors present and across all parties felt that the council needed to be presented with a strategy which reflected the result of the earlier consultation that the council had made.

“The Community Campaign in particular feel strongly that it would be extremely cynical of the council to dismiss without any consideration the option which was favoured by the majority in that round of consultations.

“What is the point of public consultations if the council ignores the input because some members disagree with the verdict of the people?

“We were reassured that the delay would be minimal and surely it is better to flag the issue now than have planners working away on a plan which we already know the majority of people in Hart would reject.”