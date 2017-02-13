Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hampshire County Council has recommended Farnborough College of Technology is merged with Guildford College in a fresh review in to further education in north and mid Hampshire.

The review is part of the county council’s efforts to lead a review of careers information provision arrangements for young people, to ensure they have access to high quality, independent and impartial careers information, advice and guidance.

The move follows a review of further education in the districts of Basingstoke and Deane, East Hampshire, Hart, Rushmoor, Test Valley and Winchester, by the Department for Education (DfE).

The North and Mid Hampshire Area Review recommends Farnborough College of Technology will pursue a merger with Guildford College or stand alone as a general further education college.

It also recommends that the Sixth Form College Farnborough will convert to academy status, establishing a trust incorporating schools with which the college already works.

Basingstoke College of Technology and Alton College are recommended to merge, and Queen Mary’s College in Basingstoke is recommended to convert to an academy status.

Executive member for education, Councillor Peter Edgar, said: “As well as collaborating with schools, colleges, and young people of course, we will be sure to take account of the views of Local Enterprise Partnerships and employers.

"This will help us to gain a good understanding of how well colleges are responding to the challenge of addressing local skills gaps and shortages, as well as the education and training needs of individuals."

Simon Jarvis, principal at The Sixth Form College Farnborough, said the college had been fully engaged throughout the review and that it reflects the college’s ‘preferred strategic direction’.

Virginia Barrett, headteacher of Farnborough College of Technology, said: “At the moment we have suspended talks, both mutually, because we have to focus on the core business now and get the college right for the end of the year.

"But those pressures continue in terms of whether or not we may look at a merger between ourselves, but at the moment that’s on pause and the whole sector is going through that.

(Photo: Farnborough College of Technology)

“But fundamentally, our governors are very clear that the relationships we formulate will be for the benefit of the students we serve and we will always have a Farnborough site and we will always have an Aldershot site.”

Further education colleges do not run under the authority of the county council and any proposed mergers, or conversions to academy status, would be subject to approval by the Secretary of State for Education.