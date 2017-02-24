Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fleet residents will have to pay nearly £70 more a year when council tax bills drop through their doors from April 1.

The total bill for an average band D home has shot up from £1,557 to £1,624 after Hampshire County Council , the police , fire service , district, parish and town councils all staked their claims for their services.

The final demand was revealed on Thursday (February 23) when Hart District Council set its share of the bill.

The Conservative administration pushed through a £5 (3.19%) rise in its share of council tax to £161.84 for a Band D property.

Councillor Ken Crookes, Hart’s cabinet member for finance and economic development, pointed out the increase was just over 9p a week.

“This increase is in light of a significant reduction in Government revenue support grant (85%) and is necessary to protect the services that are important to residents,” he added.

“Our grant from the Government will be phased out altogether from 2018/19.

'Efficiency savings'

“We have made a number of efficiency savings through renegotiating existing contracts but over the next few years we will look for more opportunities to make savings and efficiencies whilst working hard to deliver better services at a lower cost.”

Community Campaign Hart leader James Radley warned service cuts would be inevitable in the future.

“The government are phasing out the rate support grant which they give to councils,” he said.

“In effect it is a way of increasing overall taxation without our MPs getting the blame.

'Service cuts'

“Their approach works, because as people want their bins collected and rely upon robust planning decisions, then Hart has to raise the council tax.

“The council officers have done a great job so far of streamlining service delivery without resorting to service cuts.

“But as we get further into the grant cutting programme then in future, noticeable service impacts may sadly be inevitable.”

Hart pointed out that although it collects all the council tax, it actually retains as little as 10%.

Some goes to the local town and parish councils but the greatest share goes to Hampshire County Council (£1,133.10 for a Band D property), along with the Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner (£165.46), and Hampshire Fire and Rescue (£63.84).

Total Band D council tax bills:

Blackwater and Hawley £1,604.16

Church Crookham £1,578.04

Elvetham Heath £1,586.89

Hartley Wintney £1,597.30

Hook £1,623.49

Odiham £1,584.56

Winchfield £1,613.77

Yateley £1,580.87