A Cove football club could suffer as a result of road closures to relay 1.3km of water pipelines near its clubhouse, one of its coaches has said.

Last month, South East Water announced it is to spend £750,000 laying 1.3km of new water pipelines over a nine month period.

The water company will be laying the section of pipeline along Fleet Road, Cove Road, West Heath Road and Prospect Road. Work will begin on Thursday January 19 and the project is expected to take approximately 38 weeks.

Members of South East Water’s project team were on hand to answer questions at the drop-in session between 5pm and 7pm on Wednesday December 14 at Cove Football and Social Club, in Squirrel Lane, Farnborough.

At the drop-in session, Paul Griffin, of Fleet Road, told Get Hampshire he coached the under-14s club at Cove FC.

He said: “I think it’s a bit stupid trying to close the road off, we’ve got to get to the football pitches how can we get to the football pitches when it’s all closed off.

“All my boys are under 14, they can’t cross that rugby pitch on their own at night. They all come down here on their own, they don’t come with parents.

“They aren’t going to walk down here on their own and parents who don’t live in this area, how are they going to get in? If they don’t turn up they don’t train, my team will suffer because of this. It’s ridiculous.”

Mr Griffin added that he would also have difficulty getting to and from work because of the scheme.

“Wherever you go, you’re going to hit traffic,” Mr Griffin said. “Instead of me being here for 5pm for football, I ain’t going to get here. My concern is I have children here, 14 year-olds, in the dark on their own and I can’t get there.”

He added: “The other thing is, with the football, if we had a serious injury – how would the ambulance get here? That’s another concern of mine, I’m a first aider but if I have to get an ambulance here they have to come all the way round.”

Rolling road closures

Stephen Bundock, project manager at South East Water, said: “We held a successful drop-in session last Wednesday (14 December) where our project team spoke to almost 40 local residents about our scheme in West Heath Road, Cove Road and Fleet Road.

“I would like to thank everyone who attended the drop-in session – it was good to speak to members of the local community.

“To minimise disruption to local residents and motorists during the scheme, a rolling road closure will be in place which means we will only shut a small section of West Heath Road at a time while we lay the new pipe and re-open this section of road before we move to the next section.

“When we have completed our work to lay the new pipe along West Heath Road, we will then continue to lay the new pipe around West Heath Roundabout before entering a small section of Fleet Road and Cove Road.”

He added: “We have been working closely with local residents and businesses, including the local football club, and we will be keeping everyone updated with regular updates on the progress of our work and our rolling road closures along West Heath Road.

“We also work closely with the local highways authority and emergency services before and during our mainlaying schemes to ensure access for emergency vehicles is maintained.”