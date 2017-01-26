Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Aldershot man was arrested during a police sting in the town on Wednesday in which officers seized banned chemicals.

Officers executed a warrant at a house in Cambridge Road and found suspected psychoactive substances , formerly known as "legal highs", plus a quantity of cash.

A 36-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a psychoactive substance with intent to supply. He has been bailed until March 24 pending further enquiries.

Under the Psychoactive Substances Act, which came into force in May last year, it is illegal to produce, supply, offer to supply or import any psychoactive substance if it is likely to be used for its psychoactive effects, regardless of its potential for harm.

Hampshire Police Inspector Olga Venner, based at Aldershot police station, said: “This is the fourth arrest for this offence in Aldershot since the new legislation came into force.

“We are aware of the harm these substances can cause to people who take them and we are determined to deal with those who supply them.

“We will target individuals who commit offences under the act, just as we would for anyone selling or supplying any other drug.”

Anyone with information on the supply of psychoactive substances, or any other type of illegal drug, should call police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.