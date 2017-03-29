Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crews from five fire stations took around two hours to battle a scrubland blaze in Eversley.

Fleet Fire Station, along with crews from Hartley Wintney, Rushmoor, Yateley and Camberley attended the fire on The Welsh Drive on Monday (March 27).

Around three hectares of scrubland was destroyed.

Jack Jacobs, crew manager at Fleet Fire Station, said: “Our water carrier was called at about 4.55pm and we were there along with a fire engine from Yateley, a Land Rover from Hartley Wintney, wildfire vehicle from Rushmoor and a fire engine from Camberley.

“The first call came in at 4.04pm and about three hectares were destroyed."

The crews had dealt with the blaze by about 6pm.